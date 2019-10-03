Marksmen announces proposed private placement

Marksmen Energy (OTCQB:MKSEF) announces to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 11.5M units at a price of $0.05/Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $575K.

Marksmen intends to use the net proceeds to pay $25K related to the planning and engineering; $0.41M for the first three re-complete wells planned; and the remaining $94K as working capital to support light oil exploration activities in Ohio.

This offer is open until November15, 2019, with the first closing anticipated for October 25, 2019.

It is expected that insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering.