Stocks swing up amid rate cut optimism

Stocks rebound after an initial hit from the weaker-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing report.

Ironically, the deceleration of economic growth is fueling optimism that interest rates will fall, leading to a rise in stocks.

The CME FedWatch Tool now puts the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at this month's FOMC meeting at 92.5%, up from 77.0% yesterday. That would bring the federal funds rate target range to 1.50%-1.75%.

The Nasdaq gains 0.5% , the S&P 50 rises 0.2% , and the Dow is essentially flat in late morning trading.

Investors became less fearful as seen in the turnaround of the Cboe Volatility Index, now down 4.3% to 19.67, had risen more than 2% soon after the ISM report.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which dropped 8 basis points earlier, is down ~4 bps to 1.557%.