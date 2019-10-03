Top solar ETF up more than 50% so far this year

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN +0.5% ) has returned more than 50% YTD, far outpacing the broader market's 15% gain and the S&P energy sector 2% loss so far this year, and the group is up again today even as most sectors trade in the red.

The top YTD performers in the ETF are Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), up 363%, 131% and 104%, respectively.

"Market prices are following fundamentals rather than getting way ahead of them," says Invesco director of global macro ETF strategy Jason Bloom. "When you look at upside momentum in the past year, it has been driven by earnings surprises, not by investor sentiment around the future of the sector."

Bloom believes the phaseout of the federal tax credit for installing a solar energy system "isn't that much of an issue" given that solar is now "cost competitive without subsidies."

Adoption of solar power has been rising: Residential adoption of solar panels is growing 8% Y/Y, according to Wood Mackenzie, and publicly traded companies are increasingly viewing renewable energy as beneficial from an economic standpoint as well as a public image perspective.

Solar stocks are at an inflection point of sorts, Bloom says: While Wall Street initially underestimated "how hard it was going to be to be profitable," fundamentals are stabilizing and companies are starting "to grow profits while growing unit volume."