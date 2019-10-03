Anheuser-Busch makes bigger push into EV trucks

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.5% ) plans to launch the largest fleet of Class 8 electric trucks in North America.

The company is purchasing the 21 trucks from electric vehicle company BYD (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B)) to use in California.

The charging infrastructure at four facilities will include solar arrays to offset the use of conventional energy in the charging process. The project is being supported by the California Air Resources Board.