Anheuser-Busch makes bigger push into EV trucks

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.5%) plans to launch the largest fleet of Class 8 electric trucks in North America.
The company is purchasing the 21 trucks from electric vehicle company BYD (owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B)) to use in California.
The charging infrastructure at four facilities will include solar arrays to offset the use of conventional energy in the charging process. The project is being supported by the California Air Resources Board.
Anheuser-Busch is testing various EV truck makers, with a pending order for 800 fuel cell-powered electric trucks from privately-owned Nikola and order for 40 electric Class 8 trucks from Tesla (TSLA -6.4%).
Now read: Tesla's Share Price Chaos: 4 Reasons Why The Delivery Record Is Not Relevant For Rational Investors »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox