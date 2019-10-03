Disney, Amazon in dispute over Fire TV app revenue - WSJ

Walt Disney (DIS -0.9% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN -0.4% ) are fighting over ad revenues from Disney apps that appear on the latter's Fire TV devices, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Disney is resisting a push from Amazon for the right to sell a substantial percentage of ad space on Disney's apps, a dispute that could lead to pulling the apps (including those for networks like ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel) from Fire TV.

That dispute also spills over into the fact that Fire TV has yet to set a deal to carry Disney Plus ahead of that service's Nov. 12 launch, according to the report.