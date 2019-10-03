PNM Resources wins OK to buy Western Spirit transmission project

PNM Resources (PNM +0.1% ) says the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission approved its proposed acquisition of the Western Spirit wind power transmission project.

The 140-mile transmission line will collect renewable power from central New Mexico and deliver ~1,000 MW of energy to the existing grid in northwestern New Mexico.

PNM will become the owner of the Western Spirit project upon its completion in 2021, in return for $285M in net investment.

The deal already was approved the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.