Goldman faces $260M hit from equity bets on Uber plunge - Bloomberg
Oct. 03, 2019 12:06 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), UBER, AVTR, TW, HHRGS, UBER, AVTR, TW, HHRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Company stakes that made Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.9%) investment prowess look great in Q2 turned in more sobering results for the quarter just ended.
- The bank's holdings in Uber Technologies (UBER +0.7%) and Avantor (AVTR +0.5%) resulted in hits of more than $100M each for Goldman, as Uber lost a third of its market value after a rocky IPO and Avantor lost 23% in the same period, Bloomberg reports.
- Bloomberg derived the size of Goldman's positions from filings and company disclosures. To be sure, the losses are paper losses until Goldman sells off its positions.
- Still, the volatility in Goldman's Investing & Lending division makes forecasting difficult. Wells Fargo senior bank analyst Mike Mayo recently lowered his estimates for Goldman; he expects a 30% drop in I&L's Q3 revenue vs. Q2.
- Two other stocks held by Goldman that did well in Q2 canceled each other out in Q3. Tradeweb Markets (TW +1%) declined 16% in Q3, with that loss offset by a similar advance in HeadHunter Group (HHR +1.4%).
- In Q2, Goldman's stakes in those four companies, which made up about 55% of its $2.6B public investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019, generated about $500M in gains, mostly driven by a special one-time gain from Tradeweb.