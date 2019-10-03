Goldman faces $260M hit from equity bets on Uber plunge - Bloomberg

  • Company stakes that made Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.9%) investment prowess look great in Q2 turned in more sobering results for the quarter just ended.
  • The bank's holdings in Uber Technologies (UBER +0.7%) and Avantor (AVTR +0.5%) resulted in hits of more than $100M each for Goldman, as Uber lost a third of its market value after a rocky IPO and Avantor lost 23% in the same period, Bloomberg reports.
  • Bloomberg derived the size of Goldman's positions from filings and company disclosures. To be sure, the losses are paper losses until Goldman sells off its positions.
  • Still, the volatility in Goldman's Investing & Lending division makes forecasting difficult. Wells Fargo senior bank analyst Mike Mayo recently lowered his estimates for Goldman; he expects a 30% drop in I&L's Q3 revenue vs. Q2.
  • Two other stocks held by Goldman that did well in Q2 canceled each other out in Q3. Tradeweb Markets (TW +1%) declined 16% in Q3, with that loss offset by a similar advance in HeadHunter Group (HHR +1.4%).
  • In Q2, Goldman's stakes in those four companies, which made up about 55% of its $2.6B public investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019, generated about $500M in gains, mostly driven by a special one-time gain from Tradeweb.
