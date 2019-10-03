Mesoblast closes A$75M capital raising

Mesoblast (MESO -7.8% ) completed A$75M ($50.4M) capital raising via a placement to institutional investors.

The placement will result in the issue of 37.5M new fully-paid ordinary shares at a price of A$2.00 per share.

The net proceeds will be used to build product inventory and potential US commercial launch of remestemcel-L for pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as to complete Phase 3 trials for chronic low back pain and advanced heart failure, working capital and general corporate purposes.