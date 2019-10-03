Chevron sets new goals for greenhouse gas reduction

Chevron (CVX -0.3% ) unveils new goals to cut net greenhouse gas emission intensity from its upstream oil and natural gas production by 2023.

CVX says it aims to lower GHG emission intensity from crude oil production by 5%-10% and GHG emission intensity from natural gas production by 2%-5% from 2016 to 2023, applied to all company-related upstream oil and natural gas regardless of whether the company has operational control.

CVX says it has invested $1B-plus in carbon capture and storage projects in Australia and Canada, which are expected to cut GHG emissions by 5M mt/year, and is using renewable electricity to power some of its operations in California and Texas.