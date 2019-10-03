Lazard Asset Management laying off up to 7% of its workforce - WSJ

Lazard (LAZ -0.3% ) is closing some investment funds and trimming its asset-management division headcount by as much as 7% by year-end, as it faces a tough climate for money managers, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lazard Asset Management has more than 850 employees and oversees $213.6B in assets.

While Lazard review the business's direction each year, this year's review resulted in steeper cuts than usual; Lazard is shutting funds in several regions across multiple asset classes, the WSJ says.

Investors have shifted trillions of dollars into low-cost funds that track popular indexes, pressuring many managers to slash fees and exit strategies that have struggled to attract flows.