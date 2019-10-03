Diamond sales at Anglo's De Beers slump nearly 40% Y/Y

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports the value of rough diamond sales at its De Beers unit rose to $295M in the eighth sales cycle this but well below the $482M sold in the prior-year period.

The diamond industry is suffering through a dismal year, stemming from an oversupply of polished gems, which has depressed demand for rough stones; much of the polishing and trading industry is based in India, where companies have been squeezed by tight bank financing and currency fluctuations.

RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda says the firm has "brought our numbers down again for De Beers and now assume an H2 revenue figure of $1.57B... We now forecast full year EBITDA of $749M, which is 40% lower than 2018."