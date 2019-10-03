Netflix earnings on the radar of analysts

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with an early earnings preview on Netflix (NFLX -1.1% ) that tilts to the cautious side.

"We see a make or break quarter for Netflix in the wake of a 25%+ sell-off since 2Q paid subscriber adds trailed Netflix’s own guidance. While Netflix has never missed its own guidance two quarters in a row, we flag the company’s CFO transition as a risk, because at this point," write analyst Nat Schindler and team.

BAML sticks with a Buy rating on Netflix as it notes valuation on a price-to-sales multiple is below video game companies and with contribution margins increasing.

Netflix is due to report earnings on October 16.