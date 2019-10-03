Mexico not seeking control of Talos-led Zama oilfield, Lopez Obrador says

Mexican President Lopez Obrador says his government is not seeking to take control of the Zama oilfield discovery, which is operated by a consortium led by Talos Energy (TALO).

Reuters reported earlier this week that Mexico's Pemex national oil company wants to take control of Zama from Talos, which prompted a U.S. State Department official to describe the possibility as a "disturbing development," according to a report by Mexican newspaper Reforma.

"It's a deposit that is shared with Pemex and there's no problem," Lopez Obrador said today at his regular morning news conference.

Talos discovered Zama, off the southern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, in 2017, and the field is believed to contain nearly 1B barrels of oil.