CalAmp discloses verdict that it infringed Omega patents

CalAmp (CAMP -4.2% ) has disclosed in a filing that a jury found it infringed two of four patents in a case against Omega Patents.

That jury awarded damages of $4.6M in the case. It was an appeal of a previous award of $15M on a decision that all four patents on vehicle tracking products were infringed (a decision that was vacated and sent for new trial).

It found no willful infringement, the filing notes, and on one patent the jury found just one unit infringed and assessed $1 in damages. On a second patent, the jury found direct infringement and awarded damages at $5/unit, summing to the $4.6M.

CalAmp says it disagrees with this verdict and may pursue another appeal as needed.