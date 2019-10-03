Tutor Perini submits low bid for $439M Los Angeles MTA project

Tutor Perini (TPC -0.2% ) says it was identified by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the apparent low bidder for the Division 20 Portal Widening & Turnback Facility Project in Los Angeles.

TPC says the scope of work would include demolition and/or modification of various streets, installation of new trackwork, a third rail, traction power and train control systems, and construction of new storage areas and a new turnback facility to improve railyard flow and efficiency.

Work on the anticipated contract, valued at $439.8M, would begin in early 2020 with substantial completion expected in late 2023.