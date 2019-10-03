EU tells Johnson more work is needed on Brexit proposal

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has more work to do on his proposal for an all-island regulatory zone instead of the contentious Irish backstop that would keep prevent hard borders between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

He "welcomed positive advances" in the U.K. text, but pointed to some "problematic points."

The withdrawal agreement must have "a legally operational solution, not arrangements to be developed and agreed during the transition period," the EC President said in a statement.

This solution must achieve the same goals as the Irish backstop by "preventing a hard border, preserving North-South cooperation and the all-island economy, and protecting the EU's Single Market and Ireland's place in it," the statement said.

Bloomberg, though, reports that Johnson's Plan B would keep the backstop arrangement, but with an explicit time limit on it.

