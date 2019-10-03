TradeStation jumps onto the commission-free express

Zereo commission momentum continues to build speed. This time its TradeStation Securities offering commission-free trading to customers who use its web and mobile platforms for exchange-listed stocks, options, and ETFs.

Customers trading options will continue to pay 50 cents per contract without a commission charge.

Among publicly traded on-line brokers, Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is down 3.9% , TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) falls 2.0% , Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) slips 1.0%, LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) slides 2.6% and E*Trade is flat.

