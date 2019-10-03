Vivendi goes to court over Mediaset meeting

Vivendi (VIVHY +0.4% ) is heading to court to set aside resolutions passed at a Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) extraordinary meeting, Mediaset says.

The French media giant has filed claims against Mediaset, the holding company of its chief Silvio Berlusconi and Fiduciaria looking to set aside the passed resolutions, and to affirm it can exercise all rights tied to its 9.6% Mediaset stake.

It's also looking for compensatory damages from Mediaset and holding company Fininvest.

A hearing has been set for Jan. 10.

Vivendi has launched a pitched battle against Mediaset's efforts to create a pan-European broadcaster, Media For Europe.