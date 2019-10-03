Analysts defend GoPro after camera delay

Morgan Stanley expects GoPro (GPRO -19.8% ) to "recoup some of this lost demand in early 2020."

The firm says the HERO8 Black delay will will create a significant headwind for Q3 results, but a tailwind for Q4.

Morgan maintains an Underweight rating and lowers the PT from $5 to $4.50.

Citi says "investors will view the production delay as a negative which will partly overshadow some of positive shine of the new products launched." Analyst Jim Suva says the delay should be resolved within weeks with no effect on Christmas shopping and no material change to Citi's longer-term model.

Citi maintains a Neutral rating and $4.50 price target.