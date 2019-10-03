Chevron shale allies are its secret weapon in Permian buildup - Reuters

Chevron (CVX +0.6% ) is turning to joint ventures and drilling alliances in its bid to dominate the Permian Basin after abandoning its attempted takeover of Anadarko Petroleum earlier this year, Reuters reports.

CVX's JV with Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is well known, but the company also has dozens of other agreements with companies including Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and even rivals Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY), according to the report.

CVX's deals, which range from large-scale JVs to small deals where it has leased land to other operators, give it a share of the oil its partners produce, and provide data from thousands of wells stretching back years, allowing CVX to hone drilling strategies.

The alliances and vast land holdings CVX can tap allow it to drill longer wells than some rivals, giving it an edge since long wells generally pump more oil and save money; CVX says its Permian wells average nearly 9K ft. vs. the 8.5K ft. industry average, and its wells next year will stretch nearly 10K ft. on average.