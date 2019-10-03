PayPal closer to quitting Facebook's Libra - FT

PayPal (PYPL +1.2% ) is "on the verge" of exiting Facebook's (FB +2.7% ) Libra payments project, the Financial Times reports.

That comes as the payments giant pulled out of a key meeting called by Facebook for today in Washington, D.C. -- a precursor to a scheduled Oct. 14 meeting in Geneva.

Facebook hasn't yet done enough to assuage PayPal's worries about a backlash, particularly concerns over money laundering, according to the report.

Today's meeting was set against the backdrop of cracks forming in the Libra coalition, with reports that Visa, Mastercard and other partners were thinking of quitting the project amid increasing regulatory pressure at home and abroad.