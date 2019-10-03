Newmont upped to Buy at Deutsche Bank after lagging rival, gold price

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +1.1% ) is higher after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $45 price target, noting the stock has significantly underperformed vs. rival Barrick Gold and the gold price.

Analyst Chris Terry says after news of the Goldcorp acquisition, he believed NEM would face an extended integration process - a situation exacerbated by setbacks at some key properties, including the Peñasquito and Musselwhite mines - but he now thinks the worst may be over.

Though he still prefers Barrick in the gold space, Terry thinks that as NEM's headwinds start to clear, investors will gain more confidence in the stock and close the gap with Barrick and the gold price.

Terry also says NEM's dividend policy is "one of the most attractive in the precious industry," and he thinks the company will reduce post-acquisition debt fairly quickly.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.