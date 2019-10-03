BAML positive on skiing

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with a preview of the skiing season.
"We continue to see Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Alterra (private) taking share through acquisitions and strong season pass growth in a naturally supply constrained industry," notes the firm.
BAML thinks strong Q4 pass sales and guidance from Vail helps to alleviate concerns about pass competition/saturation and core growth. The next step is getting the weather to cooperate in key ski resort areas.
Shares of Vail are up 1.44% on the day and are 7.69% higher YTD. The company closed on its acquisition of Peak Resorts a week ago.
