Abraxas suspends Delaware Basin drilling, sells $7.9M of Texas assets

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS +3.5% ) says it has suspended drilling operations in the Delaware Basin, and plans to drill three commitment wells - two of them 100% owned by AXAS - in 2020.

In an operations update, AXAS also says its 100%-owned two-well Woodberry Pad in Ward County, Tex., has produced 72K barrels of oil and 85M cf of gas over the first 66 days of production.

Also in Ward County, AXAS says frac jobs on its 100%-owned two-well Greasewood NE pad should be completed in the next several days with flowback to begin shortly thereafter.

Finally, AXAS agrees to sell two non-core assets for $7.9M; one sale represents all of the company’s remaining south Texas assets, and the other is a non-operated acreage position in Reeves County, Tex.