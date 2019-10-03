Catalyst Bio reports positive trial update on blood disorder drug

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO +20% ) spikes higher following a positive update on its Phase 2 study of dalcinonacog alfa ((DalcA)), a next-generation subcutaneously administered Factor IX therapy being developed for the treatment of hemophilia B.

CBIO says two subjects have completed dosing and washout, and Factor IX levels in the subjects exceeded the trial efficacy endpoint of greater than 12% activity and no anti-drug antibodies were detected.

The trial is expected to enroll up to six completing subjects who will receive a single intravenous dose, followed by daily subcutaneous doses of DalcA for 28 days; CBIO expects to report final data in H1 2020.