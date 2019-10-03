Trump signs Medicare Advantage executive order

President Trump signed an executive order that he says will make "Medicare even better and we're not letting anyone -- it will never be taken away from you," he told an audience at an event at a Florida retirement community.

Administration officials said the order calls for bolstering Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option used by a third of seniors. It would also offer more affordable plan options, increase use of telehealth services, and align the Medicare fee-for-service program with payments for Medicare Advantage, they said.

Though Trump gave few details, he said the Medicare Advantage order will give faster access to devices and therapies and that he's taking action to stop fraud.

"As long as I'm president no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits," he said.

