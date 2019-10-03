Raytheon raised at Credit Suisse ahead of United Tech aerospace deal

Raytheon (RTN +0.6% ) edges higher after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $230 price target, lifted from $188, as analyst Robert Spingarn believes United Technologies' (UTX +0.3% ) aerospace businesses are undervalued and that the market has yet to appropriately discount RTN's 43% ownership of the proposed combined entity.

As a standalone entity, RTN has little net debt, a significant positive in the context of the pending merger with UTX's aerospace businesses, Spingarn says.

The analyst also starts coverage of UTX with an Outperform rating, citing "significant and durable value" in all of UTX's business segments, with aerospace "as a particularly potent source of strength due to their technologically-enabled competitive moats, the long-term growth potential of their aftermarket revenue streams, and the fundamental power of their end markets."

RTN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.