Berkshire's PacifiCorp closing most of its coal-fired plants by 2038

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +0.4% ) (BRK.A +0.3% ) PacifiCorp, plans to retire 16 of its 24 coal-fired power-generation units by 2030 and four more by the end of 2038.

That will cut is coal-fueled generation capacity by almost 2,800 MW by 2030 and by almost 4,500 MW by 2038.

"This plan reflects the ongoing cost pressure on coal as wind generation, solar generation and storage have emerged as low-cost resource options for our customers,” said Rick Link, PacifiCorp vice president of resource planning and acquisitions.

Other parts of its draft 2019 resource plan include adding:

More than 3,500 MW of new wind generation by 2025 and more than 4,600 MW of new wind generation by 2038;

Almost 3,000 MW of new solar by 2025 and more than 6,300 MW of new solar by 2038;

Almost 600 MW of battery storage by 2025 and more than 2,800 MW battery storage by 2038; and

The construction of a 400-mile transmission line connecting southeastern Wyoming and northern Utah.