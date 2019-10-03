MarketAxess rises most since June on strong September volume

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) jumps 5.8% , its biggest gain since June 5 after September volume exceeded analysts estimates.

Total monthly trading volume of $176.1B consisted of $88.7B in U.S. high-grade volume, $83.9B in other credit volume, and $3.5B in liquid products volume.

Preliminary total variable transaction fees per million (FPM) were $182 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

MarketAxess's total Q3 average daily volume topped KBW's estimate by 8%, wrote analyst Kyle Voigt.

Chris Allen, analyst at Compass Point, increased his estimates for Q3, 2019, and 2020 to reflect "recent volume strength and much better than expected FPM trends."

via Blooomberg First Word.