Amicus snaps back on positive data from AT-GAA Pompe disease study

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD +6.5% ) rebounds on heavy volume a day after dropping to fresh two-year lows before ultimately netting a gain for the day.

FOLD yesterday reported additional "positive" results from a Phase 1/2 clinical study investigating AT-GAA in adult patients with Pompe disease; the Food and Drug Administration previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to AT-GAA for the treatment of late onset Pompe disease based on clinical efficacy results the study.

The company says it will present the results tomorrow at the International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society.