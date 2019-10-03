Ascena Retail -8% after margins crumble again

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) reports comparable sales were flat in FQ4.

Comparable sales gains at Dressbarn (+12%) and Total Premium Fashion (+1%) were offset by drops at Justice (-5%), Catherines (-8%) and Lane Bryant (-3%).

Gross margin fell 320 bps to 54.3% of sales. The decline in gross margin rate was primarily due to higher promotional activity to address elevated inventory levels.

Looking ahead, Ascena sees FQ1 sales of $1.10B to $1.13B.