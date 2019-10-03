Iamgold says Rosebel ramp-up continues

Iamgold (IAG -1.1% ) denies reports that illegal miners forced an operations halt at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname, saying it continues to ramp up mining activities at the asset.

Local media had reported that a fresh influx of illegal miners had caused IAG to stop work and remove workers and equipment from the mine's southern pits.

But IAG says it remains cautious on full-year guidance, which incorporates several scenarios, including cases with no production from Rosebel's southern pits and Saramacca.