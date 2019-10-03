Costco reports 5% comparable sales increase

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) falls slightly after reporting FQ4 membership fees were up 5.3% Y/Y to $1.05B to match expectations.

During the quarter, comparable sales rose 5.2% in the U.S. on an adjusted basis, 4.7% in Canada and 5.0% in international markets. E-commerce sales were up 21.9%.

Net income was $1.097B vs. $1.043B a year ago.

Costco has an earnings call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.