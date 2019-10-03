MEI Pharma +16.7% on updated early-stage trial data

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen another 16.7% postmarket after citing updated clinical data from an early-stage trial.

The company announced data from an ongoing Phase 1b study of investigational ME-401 in patients with indolent B-cell malignancies.

It will present the data at the company's investor and analyst event, starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

The company will also review progress across the pipeline of its four clinical-stage oncology candidates, with a focus on voruciclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor with potent CDK9 inhibition.