Diamondback Energy, partner to buy Permian Basin gathering system

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) subsidiary Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and Oryx Midstream say their new joint venture entity agrees to acquire Reliance Gathering for $355M.

Reliance Gathering includes more than 230 miles of gathering and regional transportation pipelines and 200K barrels of crude oil storage; system throughput totals 110K bbl/day from six oil and gas operators, including Diamondback and other top-tier operators.

Rattler says the acquisition shows its "ability to leverage its relationship with Diamondback to invest in attractive projects underpinned by Diamondback's operations, providing unique visibility into the growth in volumes expected on this system."

Oryx will operate the system upon closing, and ownership will be split 60/40 between Rattler and Oryx.