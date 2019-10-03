Global Medical REIT exercises credit accordion feature, gets another one

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) amends its amended and restated credit facility to exercise the remaining $75M accordion feature, increasing its total capacity to $500M, and adding a new $150M accordion feature.

President and CEO Jeffrey Busch says the changes give it the ability to "reliably close acquisitions on a timely basis."

Also re-allocates $50M from the revolver component of the credit facility to the term loan component.

GMRE also, on Oct. 3, 2019, entered into interest rate swaps with an aggregate notional amount of $130M and each with a maturity date of Aug. 7, 2024, which effectively fixed the LIBOR component of the corresponding term loan balance at a weighted-average basis at 1.21%.

Combined with previous interest rate swaps, effectively fixed the LIBOR component of the entire term loans balance on a weighted-average basis at 2.17%.