Churchill Downs to acquire Turfway Park for $46M

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) has signed a definitive deal to acquire Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., for $46M in cash.

The deal comes through Churchill Downs' wholly owned subsidiary NKYRG, buying the park from Jack Ohio, an affiliate of JACK Entertainment and Hard Rock International.

It needs approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, currently set to meet Oct. 8.

Following a closing expected soon after that, Churchill Downs will start planning to demolish the existing grandstand and pave the way for a $150M development ("New Turfway Park").