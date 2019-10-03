Spirit AeroSystems leads for Bombardier's Belfast, Morocco plants - Reuters

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) has emerged as the front-runner to acquire Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) aerospace plants in Belfast and Morocco, Reuters reports.

Bombardier has said it would sell off the two operations, as it sheds its commercial aviation businesses to focus on more profitable corporate jets and passenger rail cars.

The Belfast plant, which produces wings for the Airbus A220 jet, is considered politically sensitive as the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland, with a workforce of ~3,500.

Spirit, which analysts have speculated as a possible buyer for the plants, has said its acquisition criteria includes diversification away from Boeing, for which it is the largest supplier.