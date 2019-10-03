UPS to build $220M hangar as overnight volume grows

UPS is building a new $220M hangar to expand base operations as it faces growing overnight shipping volume, it says.

The new hangar will be 262,000 square feet, large enough to simultaneously accommodate two 747-8F aircraft, the largest in its fleet, UPS says.

Permitting and construction will begin in 2020 with completion set for 2022.

UPS is in the process of adding nearly 50 new, converted and leased 747-8s and 767s by 2022.

And over the next 15 years, it anticipates a series of construction projects around its Worldport campus that could reach $750M and create 1,000 jobs.