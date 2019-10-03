Soybean futures rebound as trade tensions cool

With new U.S.-China trade talks coming next week and China buying soybeans again, CBOT soybean futures have advanced 5.7% since Sept. 6 to hit $9.12/bu today, the highest level since July.

Chinese buyers bought more than 1.5M metric tons of U.S. soybeans last week alone, according to data from the U.S. Agriculture Department, and have purchased at least 716K mt this week, for some of the biggest purchases in more than a year.

The U.S. exported just $3.1B of soybeans to China last year, a far cry from $14.2B in 2016, and Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with INTL FCStone, thinks China's recent purchases likely are a negotiating tactic ahead of the coming trade talks rather than the start of a return to those higher trade volumes.

"They're sweetening the pot with these commodity purchases to give [Pres. Trump] an out that they hope he will take," Suderman tells WSJ.

