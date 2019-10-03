Syncrude slashes October sales by 1.4M barrels - Reuters

Suncor Energy's (NYSE:SU) majority-owned Syncrude oil sands project in Alberta has cut October synthetic crude sales by 1.4M barrels because of an extension of planned maintenance at the plant, Reuters reports.

The Canadian crude market responded to the cut, with light synthetic crude for November delivery reportedly rising to ~$0.55/bbl under the WTI benchmark, after settling at a $1.10/bbl discount below WTI yesterday.

Heavy crude oil weakened, with November Western Canada Select trading at $14.30/bbl under WTI, widening from yesterday's settlement of $13.85/bbl below the benchmark.