Clear Channel launching all-digital ad network at San Jose airport

Clear Channel Airports (NYSE:CCO) has laid claim to the country's first all-digital airport ad network, with its work in San Jose, Calif.

The all-digital program at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport goes live in November, and the ad network will be exclusively available to foundation sponsors (including Google Cloud and Alaska Airlines) and a limited number of campaign advertisers.

The airport's network features 82 new digital screens covering more than 5,000 square feet of digital signage. It will allow the airport to double its ad revenue.