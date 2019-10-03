Hawaiian Airlines turned down in antitrust request

A request by Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation is denied by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which says the benefits from increased cooperation could be secured without antitrust immunity.

The application from Hawaiian was closely watched, since it is the first U.S. carrier not tied to the three alliance groupings - Star, SkyTeam and Oneworld - to seek antitrust immunity.

The DoT did issue tentative approval for Hawaiian and Japan Airlines to expand their existing cooperation, including selling seats on each others' flights and other marketing ties, but the two carriers had said they needed immunity to proceed with a new deal.