Prometheus, Takeda team on inflammatory bowel treatments

Prometheus Biosciences and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) have entered a multi-target strategic collaboration to develop targeted therapies for inflammatory bowel disease.

The two says they'll combine Prometheus' proprietary bioinformatics discovery platform with Takeda's expertise in gastroenterology and drug development to discover up to three targeted IBD therapeutics and companion diagnostics.

Prometheus will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $420M in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments across the three programs, along with royalty payments on global commercial sales.