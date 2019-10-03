Shell to move forward on North Sea Pierce field gas production

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7% ) takes a final investment decision to upgrade the Pierce oilfield in the U.K. North Sea to enable the production of natural gas.

The project involves modifying the existing floating production, support and offloading vessel and installing a sub-sea gas export line from the FPSO to the SEGAL pipeline, as well as drilling new wells in the field, which currently produces oil and re-injects gas into the reservoir.

Shell says Pierce is its eighth final investment decision in Britain's Continental Shelf since the start of 2018.