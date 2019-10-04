TerraForm Power announces public offering of common stock

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) intends to offer common shares in an underwritten public offering, subject to market conditions.

The underwriters may offer the shares for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq, in the over-the-counter market or through negotiated transactions at market prices or at negotiated prices.

Underwriters will have an option to purchase additional shares.

Brookfield Asset Management to purchase from TerraForm Power in a concurrent private placement $50M of common shares of common stock, subject to the completion of this offering

The total net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TERP -3.3% after hours to $16.63

Source: Press Release