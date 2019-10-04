Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production - Nikkei

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has told suppliers to boost production of the iPhone 11 series by up to 10% amid unexpectedly higher demand, Nikkei reports.

That means an increase of some 8M units -- a number equivalent to Google's total annual phone shipments.

It suggests a more budget-minded focus is paying off, Nikkei says, with a shrinking global smartphone market and economic uncertainty.

The surge in iPhone orders is concentrated in the cheapest iPhone 11 model, Nikkei says, while Apple has slightly revised down orders for the top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max (starting at $1,099).

Watch the company's suppliers; Japanese Apple suppliers including Murata and Alpa Alpine are on the move in Tokyo, and the news could mean movement in U.S. trading for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), TSMC (NYSE:TSM), Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE).