SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 struggles as WeWork falters

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) plans for its second Vision Fund are hitting fund-raising snags as the WeWork IPO failure and dropping valuations of other investments take a toll, Reuters reports.

Some of CEO Masayoshi Son's lieutenants have urged a delay on Vision Fund 2, though Son wants to charge ahead. In any case, the fund might start out much smaller than a claimed $108B lined up.

In fact, the only signed large commitment so far is for $38B from SoftBank itself.

And that could have a ripple effect on venture capital in general.

SoftBank and the Vision Fund put more than $10B into WeWork (WE), which recently scuttled plans for an initial public offering that already would have come at a fraction of WeWork's January valuation of $47B.

Along with other poor market showings by the likes of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Slack (NYSE:WORK), the news should also trigger a decline in the value of a number of "unicorn" start-ups.