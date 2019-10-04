U.S. lobbied Indonesia for Visa, Mastercard - Reuters

U.S. trade officials came to the aid of card networks Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Reuters reports, by pressing Indonesia to loosen rules around is domestic payment network.

Those changes mean that U.S. card companies can process transactions without a local Indonesian partner, according to the report.

Emails that Reuters obtained detailed the lobbying effort, as well as Mastercard's pressing the U.S. Trade Representative to oppose new local rules in India, Vietnam, Laos, Ukraine and Ghana -- with Visa looped into several discussions.

The USTR tied rule changes in Indonesia to the country's retaining a privileged trade status known as the Generalized System of Preferences, which gives Indonesia lower tariffs on its $2B in annual exports to the U.S.