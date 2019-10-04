U.S. shopping mall vacancies reach 8-year high

Vacancies in U.S. shopping malls hit an eight-year high, though some regions are faring better with retail upheaval than others, according to data from Reis, part of Moody's Analytics.

The data, which tracks 77 metro areas, show 9.4% of units were unoccupied in Q3, equaling a post-financial crisis high reached in 2011.

Some 17 cities, though had a vacancy rate under 7%, with San Francisco leading with a 4.1% rate. On the other hand 24 cities had vacancy rates above 12%, including Memphis, Buffalo, and Albuquerque.

Rates improved over the past year for 43 cities, including Chicago, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

But the rates worsened in several areas that already had higher-than-average proportion of empty stores. Retail vacancies rose 2.4 percentage points in Syracuse, NY, over the past year to 14%.

